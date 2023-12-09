Calypso Eliminations 2023 Tonight at Carnival Village

The first of four calypso competitions for the Montserrat Carnival season kicks off tonight at 8PM at Carnival Village in Little Bay.
The elimination round will see 29 calypsonians competing for 15 slots in the semi-finals.
There are notable absences this year from Desmond “Undertaker” Daley, who died earlier this year. Also missing are former monarchs Baptiste and Ice Man who have decided not to enter for religious reasons.
Making her calypso debut will be Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt, who will be performing at #27 Dignity for All under the stage name, Daughter of the Soil.
The evening will be hosted by ZJB Radio host DJ Lenny & Sharlene Lindsay.
All performers are backed by the Black Rhythms Band, led by Cecil “Cepeke” Lake.
If you’re unable to make it to the park, the show can be streamed live on comeseetv.com
|Order
|Name
|Stage Name
|Song Title
|Writer
|Arranger
|1
|Trevon Pollard
|Ttrevvle
|Out with the Oppressors
|Delroy Joseph
|Trevon Pollard
|2
|Glasford Lee
|Ras Alpha
|Soul of Man
|Ras Alpha
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|3
|Edwin Martin
|Red Ride
|Midlife Crisis
|Edwin Martin
|Edwin Martin
|4
|Sanjarion Prince
|Sanjarion
|Them Sharing
|Sanjarion
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|5
|Antonette Ashton
|Hon-E-Empress
|Gender Equality
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|6
|Maxcine Lee
|Maxcine
|We Shall Overcome
|Maxcine Lee
|Eddie Prynz-Duberry
|7
|Frederick Daley
|Taffy
|Pretty Gyal
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|8
|Kimari Kirnon
|Proklaima
|Need an Explanation
|Kaziba
|Jagga Martin
|9
|Desmond Gray
|Rice Grain
|The Ward
|Desmond Gray
|Roland Richards
|10
|Kenneth Greenaway
|Lazer
|Montserrat Nice
|Jay Arr/Lazer
|Roland Richards
|11
|Oswald Carty
|Ozzie-Blue
|Drums of Freedom
|Everton Weekes
|Everton Weekes
|12
|Herman Francis
|Cupid
|ASSI
|Herman Francis
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|13
|Kevin Farrell
|King Nattie-Negus
|Character
|King Nattie-Negus
|King Nattie-Negus/ Roland Richards
|14
|Kelvin Duberry
|Tabu
|Mashing up the World
|Tabu
|Kelvin “Tabu” Duberry
|15
|Sylvina Malone
|Khandie
|Montserrat in My Heart
|Everton Weekes
|Everton Weekes
|16
|Imran James
|Sly
|We Deserve Better
|Sly
|Black Rhythms Band
|17
|William Lindsey
|Dr. Lumba
|Where is the Love
|Dr. Lumba
|Everton Weekes
|18
|Peter Sullivan
|Maddie
|Review the Constitution
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|19
|Michael Greenaway
|Sunny Money
|Carnaval/Bachanal Man
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|20
|Elton Galloway
|Chipsa
|Ah Party Me Ah Party
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|21
|Maxine Osborne
|Princess Aljita
|Let Love Reign
|Maxine Osborne
|Joel “Bluff” Watts
|22
|Genrick Tuitt
|Rick-Rock
|Girls Shower Me With Your Love
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|23
|Patrick Duberry
|Dardo
|Fade Away
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|24
|Brian Charles
|1Cuitural
|The Vybz Gonna Get You
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake
|25
|Davon Williams
|Rakatang
|Support Census
|Paul Lewis
|Eddie Prynz-Duberry
|26
|Maggie Destouche
|Maggie
|Worries
|Everton Weekes
|Everton Weekes
|27
|Tiffannie Skerrit
|Daughter of the Soil
|Dignity for All
|Tiffannie Skerrit
|Micah Hilton
|28
|Garnett Thompson
|Sylk
|What’s on my Mind
|Paul Lewis
|Eddie Prynz-Duberry
|29
|Steve Watts
|Michigan
|Victory
|Gabbi/ Steve Watts
|Cecil ‘Cepeke’ Lake