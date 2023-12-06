Public Info Meeting to Reveal Final Design for New Hospital

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will be hosting two Public Information Sessions supported by Article 25 Architecture next week.

These are scheduled to take place on Monday, December 11 at 6pm at the Cultural Centre in Little Bay, and Tuesday, December 12 at 6pm at the Montserrat National Trust in Olveston.

According to a release from the ministry, “Article 25, the UK-based international Non-Governmental Architecture Organization, has successfully completed the detailed design of the new National Hospital, together with Government of Montserrat and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. These “Public Information Sessions” aim to encourage the local community to come and experience a detailed visual understanding of the hospital, whilst also obtaining clarity on the clinical and non-clinical details of the hospital.”

Key facilitators in these sessions include representatives from Article 25, local project managers from the Project Management Office, and officials from the Ministry of Health and Social Services. This collaborative approach ensures that the community has direct access to information and can actively participate in the discourse surrounding the significant new National Hospital development project, the release added.

Residents are asked to attend.

The New National Hospital Project is funded by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office through the Montserrat’s Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG).