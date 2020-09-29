Fenyx Creations Cancels 2020 Miss Teen Pageant

Fenyx Creations, the local promoters of the Miss Teen pageant has announced it will be canceling the event this year.

Their full statement follows.

On August 1, 2020 Fenyx Creations commenced its Fenyx Rising Workshops which provided holistic development for 13 young ladies aged 13 to 19.

Immediately following, pageant related training was commenced with five young ladies, with the aim of participating in the Miss Teen Montserrat 2020.

It is therefore with a heavy heart that we announce that this year’s pageant will be postponed until 2021, due the impact of the Covid-19 gathering rules on the show’s viability.

Fenyx Creations will also like to announce that a joint decision has been made between the organization and the current Miss Teen Montserrat, Sarline Gibbons for her to relinquish her crown. Additionally, Jamila Davis will also be relinquishing her second runner up position. The decisions were difficult but all parties involved decided it was for the best.

First runner up, Rondine Daly will now take on the title of Miss Teen Montserrat, reigning until December 2021. While Girandi Alcala will become the first runner up.

Fenyx Creations is honoured and privileged to have the opportunity of working with the young women of Montserrat and looks forward to having a greater impact in the coming year.

