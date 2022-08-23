Riley Family Celebrates Release of Three Inspirational Books

Businessman Randolph Riley beamed with pride on Monday evening as he celebrated the local launch of three books by members of his family.

Riley, who owns the Economy Bakery in Brades, is the father of Dr. Ranelli Williams, the lead author in the three anthologies released at the event. He is also the father of first-time author Chezline Riley, and his wife Hazel Riley was the other author celebrating her new book.

The books are Belief, Boldness, Big Blessings – The Faith Walker’s Journey Expressed Through 24 Powerful Testimonies (2017), Poised & Profitable: Power Plays for the Purpose-Driven Woman in Business (2020), and No More Unclaimed Promises (2021).

Hazel Riley’s story is one of the testimonies in No More Unclaimed Promises. Sharing during the launch, her story speaks of relying on her faith and the promises of God while dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, the volcanic eruptions, and other personal challenges.

Chezline Riley shares her journey to faith in Belief, Boldness, Big Blessings. Her chapter, called Trusting in Your Alpha & Omega speaks to experiences that allowed her to put her total dependence in God. In the piece she confesses that although she grew up in church, it has only been in recent years, she has had to admit she did not fully know the God she serves.

Dr. Ranelli Williams, who co-owns ERJ Services LLC with husband Eric, uses her faith and her passion for business development to empower service-based entrepreneurs to take control of their money as they work towards building a strong financial legacy.

In Poised & Profitable, along with 20 other female entrepreneurs, Williams delivers a handbook for aspiring and established businesswomen on how to start, manage and build a business that can leave a solid legacy for future generations.

The intimate affair included pre-recorded performances from the Riley family, one including Mr. Riley. It is fair to say that the daughters all got their musical chops from him, his other daughter entrepreneur, Fiona Riley told Discover Montserrat.

Books are available at The Stationery Office and from Hazel Riley at the bakery.

They are also available on amazon.com at the links below.

Belief, Boldness, Big Blessings – The Faith Walker’s Journey Expressed Through 24 Powerful Testimonies

Poised & Profitable: Power Plays for the Purpose-Driven Woman in Business

No More Unclaimed Promises

