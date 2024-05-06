Vernaire Bass Hosting New Women’s Talk Show

Women of the West Indies (W.O.W), launched on Sunday, May 5, 2024, with media personality Vernaire Bass.

Bass, who heads 664ConnectMedia launched the show in collaboration with Radio Anguilla and ZJB Radio.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey to showcase the incredible women of the West Indies,” said Bass. “By amplifying their voices and stories, we aim to foster unity, pride, and empowerment within our regional community.”

According to the host, the show will feature compelling interviews with a diverse range of guests, including trailblazing leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, activists, and everyday heroes. Topics will span women’s rights, social justice, cultural heritage, career advancement, personal growth, and more, all within the unique context of the West Indian experience.

Sunday’s launch of WOW featured Avern Richardson of Anguilla.

The W.O.W Show is slated to air every Sunday from 4:30-5:30 pm (AST) on 664Connect Media’s Facebook and YouTube pages, on Radio Anguilla (95.5FM), and re-broadcasted on ZJB Radio every Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 pm (AST). The show will also be available on all major podcasting platforms for on-demand listening after the initial month of broadcasts.

For more information and updates, follow Women of the West Indies on Instagram and Facebook (@womenofthewestindies).